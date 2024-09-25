Chile’s FM considers Turkey as main player in Middle East amid escalation

(MENAFN) Chile's Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, expressed significant concern on Monday regarding the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly in light of Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza. Speaking to Anadolu at the United Nations headquarters in New York, he highlighted the potential for Turkey to take on a constructive role in stabilizing the region amidst rising tensions.



Van Klaveren emphasized that Chile is home to one of the largest Palestinian communities outside the Middle East, which has prompted the country to closely monitor developments in the area. “In Chile, there is a very important Palestinian community. We follow the conflict very closely,” he remarked, underscoring his nation's strong ties to the region and its commitment to understanding the complexities of the situation.



In light of the escalating violence, the Chilean minister called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, urging the international community to act to prevent further bloodshed. “It has been too long; too many dead people and too many violations of international humanitarian law,” he stated, reflecting on the urgent need for humanitarian intervention.



When discussing Turkey’s potential role in resolving the crisis, van Klaveren noted that Ankara could exert a positive influence. “Turkey can play a very constructive role in the area,” he affirmed, suggesting that its involvement could help mediate tensions and foster dialogue among conflicting parties.



Furthermore, Chile has taken steps to address the situation at an international level by officially filing a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). This action concerns the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to events unfolding in the Gaza Strip.



The ongoing violence in Gaza, which has intensified following a cross-border attack by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 Israelis according to Israeli sources, continues despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. As the situation evolves, the role of international actors like Turkey may prove crucial in navigating the complex landscape of Middle Eastern politics and conflict resolution.

