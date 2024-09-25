Philippines Aims To Have Commercial Nuclear Power Plants By 2032

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Sep 25 (IANS) The Philippines aims to have commercially operational nuclear power by 2032, with at least 1,200 megawatts (MW) initially entering the country's power mix, the Philippines' Department of said on Wednesday.

The Philippines unveiled its nuclear energy roadmap at the 68th General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held in Vienna, Austria, last week, the department said in its press release.

During the high-level general debate of the IAEA conference, Philippine Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin described 2024 as a landmark year for the Philippines with the release of its nuclear roadmap, which outlines the country's path forward using the IAEA's milestones approach to develop a nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We aim to have commercially operational nuclear power plants by 2032, with at least 1,200 MW initially entering the country's power mix, gradually increasing to 4,800 MW by 2050," Garin said.

Garin emphasised that the Philippines has been actively working to establish an independent nuclear regulatory authority to oversee the safe and secure development of the country's nuclear energy program.

She further noted that the government is giving high priority to the passage of key legislation focused on nuclear safety, ensuring that the legal and regulatory frameworks are in place to safeguard public health, environmental protection, and national security as the country moves toward harnessing nuclear power.

In November, the Philippines will host the International Nuclear Supply Chain Forum in Manila, bringing government and private sector stakeholders to explore partnership opportunities in nuclear energy.