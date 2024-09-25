(MENAFN) The statistics are telling. A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last November led to the release of 109 hostages, in stark contrast to Israeli military efforts, which managed to free only 8 hostages but resulted in the unintentional deaths of 3 others. Additionally, 34 hostages' bodies were recovered, including 6 who were killed shortly before Israeli forces reached their location. Meanwhile, 33 hostages are presumed dead.



Conservative estimates suggest that ceasefire strategies are ten times more effective than military actions in safeguarding Israeli lives. As the latest conflict in Gaza erupted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely drew on memories of his brother’s famous 1976 Entebbe rescue operation, a mission that cost him his life. Confronted with a hostage crisis following the events of October 7, Netanyahu opted for a forceful approach, aiming to dismantle Hamas, retrieve the 251 abducted individuals, and rehabilitate his troubled political image.



Unfortunately, the conflict has not played out as intended. The ongoing military actions have not succeeded in eliminating Hamas, and even the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) concede that completely dismantling the organization is impractical. The IDF has faced significant challenges, and in some cases, displayed negligence in their efforts to rescue hostages. Concurrently, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli operations. Netanyahu’s administration has intensified policies leading to displacement and expulsion in the West Bank, while also appearing ready to engage Hezbollah in Lebanon. Recent coordinated explosions involving devices acquired by the Iran-aligned militia may signal the start of this new conflict.



In a surprising turn, despite these dire developments, Netanyahu seems to be making a political resurgence. While his coalition would likely falter against the opposition in a hypothetical election, his Likud party remains the narrow favorite among voters in Israel today. This suggests that Netanyahu perceives a successful strategy in assertive rhetoric and decisive military action. He appears to disregard the pleas of hostage families, the outcries of protesters, the advice of military leaders, and the views of the U.S. government. The Prime Minister has minimized the role of intelligence failures leading up to October 7, focusing instead on retaliating against perceived enemies—specifically the Palestinians, Hezbollah, and selected Iranian targets.

