Situation between Israel, Hezbollah has reaches critical juncture

(MENAFN) In a notable escalation, the situation between Israel and Hezbollah has reached a critical juncture, effectively transitioning into a phase that resembles all-out war. This observation remains valid even in the absence of official announcements, as Israeli have not yet entered Lebanon and Hezbollah has not yet acted on its threats to target Greater Tel Aviv.



A significant turning point in the conflict has emerged through a dramatic increase in that commenced early yesterday morning. By the evening, reports revealed that around 350 individuals had lost their lives in Lebanon, with hundreds more injured due to Israeli strikes aimed at numerous Hezbollah missile and rocket depots. Many of the casualties are civilians, posing a severe challenge for Hezbollah to manage. Israeli airstrikes also targeted Beirut in a bid to eliminate a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, Ali al-Karaki. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched strikes on Haifa and other Israeli settlements, indicating a potential escalation that could lead to more intense assaults deep within Israeli territory.



Amidst this backdrop, some Israeli factions see an opportunity to significantly weaken Hezbollah, fostering the belief that the conflict is accelerating toward a larger war, despite the absence of formal declarations confirming this shift.



Just before the airstrikes began, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hajari informed the public that the Air Force was targeting Hezbollah military positions in southern Lebanon, advising nearby residents to evacuate. Similar warnings were later issued for residents in the Bekaa Valley. The strikes focused on a longstanding Hezbollah initiative to establish medium- and long-range missile capabilities, a project that started prior to the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and had previously faced disruption during Operation Qualitative Weight. Israeli intelligence has been meticulously tracking these missile launchers, which have been strategically hidden within residential areas for potential deployment. By evening, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that tens of thousands of missiles and precision weapons had been neutralized in these operations.



As the conflict unfolds, the ramifications for both sides are profound, suggesting a potential turning point that could significantly alter the regional dynamics moving forward.

