Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces its fighters executing drone strike against target located in occupied territories

(MENAFN) In a statement released late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters executed a drone strike against a target located near the Jordan Valley in the occupied territories. This action is positioned as part of their broader struggle against and a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly in light of what they characterize as heinous acts committed against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.



The statement reaffirmed the group's dedication to resisting occupation and indicated that their military operations would proceed with increased intensity, with the goal of dismantling enemy positions. It concluded with a note of faith, asserting that true victory is granted by God, the Almighty and Wise.



In related developments, the Israeli newspaper "Israel Today" reported that Israeli air defense systems were unable to intercept the drone that was launched from Iraq and was targeting a military installation in southern Israel. The Israeli military confirmed tracking a drone entering their airspace from the east, which ultimately landed in the Wadi Araba region of southern Israel.



Hebrew media sources reported that firefighting units were dispatched to control a fire that ignited at the site where the drone or its remnants had fallen, illustrating the immediate operational consequences of the attack.



As regional tensions escalate, the actions of the Islamic Resistance highlight the intricacies of the ongoing conflict and the resolve of various factions to respond militarily to perceived threats. The potential repercussions of such military operations may further exacerbate hostilities and contribute to instability in the area.

