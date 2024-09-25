Hezbollah outlines series of military operations executed by its fighters against Israeli military positions in occupied Palestine

(MENAFN) In a statement released late on September 24, 2024, Hezbollah outlined a series of military operations executed by its fighters against Israeli military positions in northern occupied Palestine. These actions were presented as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, underscoring support for their ongoing resistance against Israeli aggression.



The report detailed several specific targets, starting with an assault on Megiddo Military Airport, which utilized Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles. The operations also included strikes on Ramat David Base, a repeated attack on Megiddo Airport, and an offensive on Amos Base, a crucial logistical center for the Israeli forces in the northern region. Furthermore, Hezbollah claimed to have targeted an explosive materials factory near Zichron, settlements such as Kiryat Shmona and Hagoshrim, and logistics warehouses belonging to the 146th Division at Naftali Base.



Significantly, the statement noted multiple rocket strikes on the Israeli Northern Command headquarters at Dado Base, emphasizing Hezbollah's intent to cause substantial damage. The operations reached a climax with a drone attack on the headquarters of the Israeli Special Maritime Task Unit "Shayetet 13" at Atlit Base, highlighting a focused effort to strike vital military installations.



Through these military actions, Hezbollah sought to affirm its commitment to the Palestinian cause and the defense of Lebanon, indicating a willingness to engage in military confrontations to support its regional allies. As tensions in the region mount, the repercussions of these operations could have far-reaching effects, potentially escalating hostilities further.

