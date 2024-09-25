Regional Climate Seminar On Agro-Food Sector Measures Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A regional climate seminar on "Strengthening Climate Measures in
the Agro-Food Sector of European and Central Asian Countries"
started today in Baku, Azernews reports.
Representatives from relevant state institutions of about 20
countries, as well as employees of international organizations, are
participating in the three-day event.
The seminar was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of
Agriculture and the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) to strengthen climate action in Agriculture in
Europe and Central Asia. It aims to support European and Central
Asian states in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties (COP29), which will be held in November this
year.
Opening the event with an introductory speech, Minister of
Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated that the seminar aims to
strengthen the fight against climate change in agriculture at a
global level and provides a unique platform for developing
sustainable strategies. He noted that climate change is one of the
main factors affecting the development of the agricultural sector
in the global economy. Our country, which has limited land and
water resources, is one of the nations most affected by the
negative impacts of climate change.
The minister also highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has
accepted "green growth" as one of the national priorities when
defining the vision and strategy for socio-economic development. In
this context, 2024 has been declared the "Year of Solidarity for
the Green World" by a relevant decree from the head of state.
According to the decree, one of the five national priorities for
Azerbaijan's socio-economic development until 2030 is "A Country of
Clean Environment and Green Growth." M. Mammadov added that, in
line with this priority, continuous efforts are being made to
improve the environment, ensure efficient use of land and water
resources, and develop sustainable energy sources. He stressed that
COP29, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, will play an
important role in adapting the country's agricultural and
environmental policies to advanced international practices, as well
as facilitating technological exchange and innovations.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Vugar Karimov noted that the world's water and land
resources are reaching their limits and barely meeting current
demands. He stated that, in addition to the rapid increase in
global food demand, climate change is also increasing pressure on
land and water resources. Particularly in recent years, the
increase in the number and frequency of extreme weather events has
significantly negatively impacted the agricultural sector. The
Deputy Minister provided detailed information to the participants
about the efforts made in Azerbaijan to combat climate change.
Zakir Guliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Regional
Water Reclamation Service, which is subordinated to the State Water
Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, emphasized that maintaining
ecological balance, efficiently using natural resources, and
protecting water, soil, and air from pollution has become a
universal challenge. He highlighted the importance of efficient
water resource management in the context of recent global climate
changes and the increasing demand for water in the country.
The FAO representative in Azerbaijan, Muhammad Nasar Hayat,
emphasized that the Azerbaijani government places great importance
on promoting sustainable agro-food systems and combating climate
change. He stated that a transition to sustainable agri-food
systems is essential for achieving the Paris Agreement's goals of
keeping global temperature increases well below 2°C. He noted that
global cooperation is crucial for achieving the Sustainable
Development Goals amid modern challenges and assured that the
organization he represents will continue to support member
countries in this direction.
Following the speeches, the regional climate seminar continued
with panel sessions addressing issues related to preserving
ecological balance, efficiently using natural resources, mitigating
climate change impacts, and building climate-friendly sustainable
agro-food systems. The sessions included discussions on improving
transparency frameworks, climate finance, the Global Objectives
Framework for Adaptation, the Program of Action for Mitigation,
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the integration of
agricultural sectors and food systems in the Europe and Central
Asia region into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), along
with presentations on current topics in the COP29 agenda.
