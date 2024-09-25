Germany Will Remain Europe's Leader In Providing Aid To Ukraine - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany currently provides the biggest support to Ukraine among European countries and it will continue to do so.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told this to journalists on the sidelines of meetings in New York, according to an Ukrinform reports.

"As everyone in Ukraine knows, we provide it [Ukraine] with the biggest support in Europe. And we will continue to do so. We are also very reliable in the support we provide," Scholz said.

According to him, Germany is working hard to ensure that the support provided by Europe to Ukraine "has a long-term perspective."

"As economically strong states, we, the G7 countries, together with others have developed a plan to provide Ukraine with $50 billion. We will now ensure that Europe makes its contribution so that the European share can be provided quickly, so that our friends in Canada, the U.S., the UK Britain and Japan could also make their contribution," Scholz said.