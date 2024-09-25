India Has No Plan To End War But Is In Talks With Kyiv And Moscow Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India has no plan on how to end the Kremlin-instigated war but maintains contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

Indian Foreign S. Jaishankar told this to The Hindu , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russia-Ukraine war is not going to be resolved on the battlefield. He said the was speaking to both sides to see if it could do anything to hasten the end of the war and initiate serious negotiations between the two countries.

"This is a kind of exploration that we have been doing. I mean, it's not that we have a peace plan," Jaishankar said during a discussion at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

Ukraine, India's foreign ministers coordinate next steps in political dialogue

The minister said the government was sharing conversations it had with one party with the other.

"My sense is both sides appreciate it," he said, adding that there were not many countries and leaders who had the willingness or ability to engage both sides.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Modi visited Ukraine on August 23. Before that, in July, he visited Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In early September, the Indian prime minister's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, visited Moscow to discuss "peaceful efforts" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: @DrSJaishankar