Kuwait Wins 2 Golds At Asian Shooting Championship In Kazakhstan

9/25/2024 8:03:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooting team has snatched two more Gold medals at the current Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan, dominating the Double Trap event, bringing their total to five gold and two silver.
Speaking to KUNA, President of the Kuwait Shooting Federation and Secretary General of the Asian Shooting Confederation Duaij Al-Otaibi lauded the achievement, highlighting Ahmad Al-Afasi's individual competition triumph and the team's first-place win, which included Al-Afasi, Nasser Al-Muqallad, and Talal Al-Turki.
Al-Otaibi commended the athletes' exceptional performance, calling their success a source of honor for Kuwait.
He credited the federation's steadfast support, including extensive training camps and resources, along with the crucial backing of the Public Authority for Sport, as key factors behind these stellar victories. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

