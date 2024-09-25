Chairman Zhao Dong Of Xiamen Airlines Attends UNGC Board Meeting, Conveying China's Voice To The World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 20 to 23, local time, as the only Chinese board member of the

UNGC, Zhao Dong, Chairman & Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiamen Airlines, attended the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Board Meeting and Secretary-General's Seminar.



During the meeting, Zhao showcased China's strategic vision and Chinese enterprises' phased accomplishments and offered strategic and decision-making suggestions on topics such as "national development" and "China-Africa cooperation," conveying China's voice to the world.

He introduced

Xiamen Airlines' sustainable development efforts to Secretary-General Guterres and presented the company's latest sportswear with elements supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

24 other members joined the meeting, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Assistant Secretary-General & Executive Director of the UNGC Sanda Ojiambo.

Board members discussed the national network development and governance of the UNGC. From the aspects of localization, commercialization, and collaboration, Zhao proposed that the development of national networks should fully take into account the characteristics of each country's national conditions and allow board members to play their roles.

Zhao emphasized the importance of activating operational mechanisms to continuously promote humanitarian commercial practices and building public platforms for cooperation to achieve mutual benefits. He also described the status quo Chinese enterprises facing in their operations and expressed his determination as a board member to continuously enhance the partnership between Chinese enterprises and the UNGC.

"Strengthening South-South Cooperation through sustainable development cooperation between Chinese and African enterprises" is a focus of the UNGC China Strategy.

Focusing on the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Zhao introduced and interpreted the mode of Chinese enterprises' assistance in Africa with vivid cases.

He showcased to the other board members the achievements made over the past few decades, where Chinese enterprises have provided assistance to drive investment and cultivated a local talent pool for Africa's future development, thereby realizing genuine, self-sustaining South-South development cooperation.

On September 23, coinciding with Climate Week NYC, Zhao was invited to deliver the opening address at the CEO Roundtable on Green Value, organized by the UNGC.

The meeting invited over 30 enterprise representatives from 8 countries worldwide to engage in dialogue and discussions on climate change.

Melissa Powell, Deputy Executive Director of the UNGC, Narmin Jarchalova, Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, and others, attended the roundtable.

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines

