DNA sequencing market is projected to reach $21.30 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The DNA sequencing market's growth is driven by several factors, including the decreasing costs of sequencing, the rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders, the rising use of DNA sequencing in diagnostics and personalized medicine, increased pharmaceutical R&D investments, favorable regulatory and reimbursement policies, high healthcare expenditures, advances in sequencing technology, and supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting the use of sequencing technology in clinical & research applications. However, factors such as the high cost of sequencing consumables, limited identification of actionable mutations for precision medicine, and ethical and legal concerns related to DNA sequencing-based diagnostics restrain this growth.

Moreover, the expanding applications of DNA sequencing, government support for extensive genomic projects, growing awareness and adoption of targeted therapies, and economic growth in emerging markets are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for companies operating in this market. However, regulatory uncertainties, limited expertise & sequencing capabilities among smaller laboratories, a shortage of sequencing professionals in developing regions, and the substantial capital required for NGS infrastructure are some of the challenges impeding the market's growth.

Key trends in this market include the focus of emerging DNA sequencing companies on technological advancements and cost reduction and the emphasis by major players on developing portable and real-time sequencing technologies. The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key players' product portfolios and geographical presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them over the past few years (2021-2024).

Among the offerings studied in this report, in 2024, the consumables segment is projected to dominate the DNA sequencing market, capturing 73.4% of the total share. The significant market share is attributed to the growing demand for consumables from end users, frequent use of sample preparation materials, increasing affordability, and the expansion of genome mapping programs.

Among the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the research & other applications segment is projected to dominate the DNA sequencing market, capturing 67.2% of the total share. The significant market share is attributed to several factors: the declining cost of sequencing procedures, increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in drug discovery, the expanding use of NGS in various clinical and research settings, and the application of informatics solutions to identify pharmacological targets, validate therapeutic hypotheses, and assess the potential safety of inhibitory compounds targeting molecular sites.

Among the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to dominate the DNA sequencing market, capturing 44.7% of the total share. The significant market share is attributed to increased R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which are fueling the adoption of next-generation sequencing products.

North America is projected to dominate the market, capturing 49.0% of the total share. Additionally, in 2024, the U.S. is expected to dominate the DNA sequencing market in North America. The region's significant market share can be attributed to several factors, including supportive government initiatives for genomic research, expanding applications of sequencing-based studies, the presence of leading next-generation sequencing technology providers, rising research investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, decreasing sequencing costs, wide availability of advanced sequencing products and solutions, increasing cancer prevalence, and a favorable reimbursement environment in the region.

