(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-intensity Sweeteners Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product, Type, Form, Application - Global Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-intensity sweeteners market is projected to reach $5.37 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the high-intensity sweeteners market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2034.

The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for functional foods, the growing incidence of diabetes and obesity, increasing consumer preference for natural products, increasing taxes on sugary beverages, and the growing adoption of high-intensity sweeteners in the beverage industry. However, stringent government regulations, the adverse health impacts of sugar substitutes, and fluctuating raw material prices restrain the growth of this market.

In 2024, North America is expected to hold the largest share of 43.5% of the global high-intensity sweeteners market, with a projected market size of $1.43 billion. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for high-intensity sweeteners due to the rising incidence of obese and diabetic population, increasing health and wellness concerns, a well-established food & beverage industry, and increasing demand for sugar-free products.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of high-intensity sweeteners in emerging economies and increasing R&D for the development of sugar-free products are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. However, product labeling & claim issues are a major challenge in the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Additionally, the rising demand for clean-label products and the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are prominent trends in the high-intensity sweeteners market.

By product, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into stevia, sucralose, aspartame, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, Luo Han Guo [monk fruit], neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners. In 2024, the stevia segment is expected to account for the major share of 23.3% of the global high-intensity sweeteners market. This dominance is attributed to growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with natural ingredients and a rising preference for clean-label, reduced-sugar products.

The stevia is further segmented into Rebaudioside A, Rebaudioside D, Rebaudioside M, and other stevia products. In 2024, the Rebaudioside A segment is expected to account for the largest share of 30.3% of the global stevia market due to its wide availability, economical compared to other stevia types, diverse functional properties, and ease of use in different applications.

By type, the high-intensity sweeteners market is bifurcated into artificial high-intensity sweeteners and natural high-intensity sweeteners. The natural high-intensity sweeteners segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2034. This robust growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming food products with natural ingredients, the increasing consumer preference for clean-label and healthy products, and the growing adoption of natural sweeteners such as stevia by primary food & beverage companies.

By form, the high-intensity sweeteners market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. In 2024, the solid segment is expected to account for the larger share of 88.3% of the global high-intensity sweeteners market. This significant share is due to the huge demand for solid high-intensity sweeteners due to their advantages, including long shelf life, wide availability, ease of handling, transportation, and storage, as well as their effectiveness in product formulation.

By application, the high-intensity sweeteners market is bifurcated into beverages, food, nutrition & health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The food segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2034 due to the increasing consumer preferences for healthy food, evolving food consumption patterns, and the widespread use of sweeteners in various food products, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the high-intensity sweeteners market?

At what rate is the high-intensity sweetener demand projected to grow over the next 7-10 years?

What are the major factors impacting market growth at the regional and country levels? What are the opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments, in terms of product, type, form, and application, are expected to create traction for the manufacturers in this market during the forecast period 2024-2034?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period 2024-2034?

Who are the major players in the high-intensity sweeteners market? What are their specific product offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the high-intensity sweeteners market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

JK Sucralose Inc. (China)

The NutraSweet Co. (Part of Manus Bio) (U.S.)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

HSWT France SAS (France)

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China)

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China)

Celanese Corporation (U.S.) Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis: by Product

3.2.2. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis: by Type

3.2.3. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis: by Form

3.2.4. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis: by Application

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Market Competitors & Competitive Landscape

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Rising Demand for Functional Foods Driving Market Growth

4.2.2. Growing Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity Boosting the Demand for High-intensity Sweeteners

4.2.3. Increasing Consumer Preference for Natural Products Driving the Adoption of Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

4.2.4. Increasing Taxes On Sugary Beverages Driving the Utilization of High-intensity Sweeteners

4.2.5. Increasing Adoption of High-intensity Sweeteners in the Beverage Industry Supporting Market Growth

4.2.6. Stringent Government Regulations Restraining Market Growth

4.2.7. Adverse Health Impacts of Sugar Substitutes Limiting the Consumption of High-intensity Sweeteners

4.2.8. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Hindering Market Growth

4.2.9. Growing Popularity of High-intensity Sweeteners in Emerging Economies Generating Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

4.2.10. Increasing R&D for the Development of Sugar-free Products Creating Market Growth Opportunities

4.2.11. Product Labelling & Claims Issues Restricting Market Expansion

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Rising Demand for Clean-label Products

4.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyles

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. North America

4.4.3. Europe

4.4.4. Asia-Pacific

4.4.5. Rest of the World

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.5.1. High-intensity Sweeteners Market: Pricing Analysis, by Product

4.5.1.1. Overview

4.5.1.2. Stevia

4.5.1.3. Sucralose

4.5.1.4. Aspartame

4.5.1.5. Acesulfame-K

4.5.1.6. Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit)

4.5.1.7. Saccharin

4.5.1.8. Neotame

4.5.1.9. Other High-intensity Sweeteners

4.5.2. High-intensity Sweeteners Market: Pricing Analysis, by Application

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment - by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Stevia

5.2.1. Rebaudioside A

5.2.2. Rebaudioside M

5.2.3. Rebaudioside D

5.2.4. Other Stevia Products

5.3. Sucralose

5.4. Aspartame

5.5. Acesulfame-K

5.6. Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit)

5.7. Saccharin

5.8. Neotame

5.9. Other High-intensity Sweeteners

6. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment - by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Artificial High-intensity Sweeteners

6.3. Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

7. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment - by Form

7.1. Overview

7.2. Solid

7.3. Liquid

8. High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment - by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Beverages

8.2.1. Juices & Soft Drinks

8.2.2. Sports Drinks/Energy Drinks

8.2.3. Other Beverages

8.3. Food

8.3.1. Bakery Products

8.3.2. Confectionery Products

8.3.3. Dairy Products

8.3.4. Tabletop Sweeteners

8.3.5. Cereal-based Products

8.3.6. Other Food Products

8.4. Nutrition & Health Supplements

8.5. Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Other Applications

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900