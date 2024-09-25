Smart Electric Vehicle Market To Reach $16.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 21.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart electric vehicle is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements, particularly in battery technology, which are accelerating the industry's expansion.

Wilmington,Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smart Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Drive (FWD, RWD and AWD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the smart electric vehicle market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2033.



The global smart electric vehicles market is experiencing significant growth due to a confluence of technological advancements, environmental concerns, and supportive government policies. Firstly, rapid innovations in battery technology and energy management systems are enhancing the performance, range, and affordability of electric vehicles (EVs), making them more accessible to a wider audience. Secondly, increasing awareness about climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions is driving consumers towards cleaner transportation options, with smart EVs presenting a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Prime determinants of growth

The smart electric vehicle market is expected to expand due to technological advancements such as improvements in battery technology which is fueling the expansion of the smart electric vehicle industry. Development of autonomous driving features, connectivity enhancements, including Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication and Internet of Things (IoT) integration will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, limited driving range and infrastructure restrain market growth.

By Vehicle Type

The passenger cars segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the smart electric vehicle market. Technological advancements play a crucial role, with improvements in battery efficiency, energy management systems, and charging infrastructure making smart EVs more practical and appealing to consumers. Enhanced battery technology has increased the range and reduced the charging time of these vehicles, addressing two of the primary concerns of potential EV buyers.

By Drive

The FWD segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By Drive, the FWD segment is anticipated to experience growth in the smart electric vehicle market. FWD systems are inherently more efficient and cost-effective to produce, as they typically require fewer components and less complex engineering than all-wheel or rear-wheel drive systems. This cost efficiency makes FWD smart EVs more affordable for consumers, thus driving FWD segment in smart electric vehicle market.

By Region

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By Region, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the smart electric vehicles market by 2033 owing to the region's strong regulatory framework aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. The European Union (EU) has implemented stringent emission standards and set ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which has spurred both consumer demand and manufacturer investment in electric vehicles.

Additionally, Europe benefits from substantial government incentives, including subsidies, tax breaks, and grants for both consumers and manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Players :



Tesla Inc.

Aisin Corp

Borg Warner

Bosch

Hitachi

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis

Magna

Scaeffler

Sinoev

UQM Technologies Shanghai Edrive

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smart electric vehicles market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In September 2023, Geotab, a global provider of connected transportation solutions, joined forces with BMW Group to offer a comprehensive connected mobility solution. The collaboration merged BMW Group's data with Geotab's platform for delivering fleet operators a ready-to-use connectivity solution. This benefited various entities, including fleets, leasing and rental companies, as well as car sharing and ride-hailing organizations, enabling them to make informed decisions in near real-time regarding productivity, compliance, and driver safety.

