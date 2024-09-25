David E. Feldman Continues To Captivate Readers With New Thriller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / --David E. Feldman is an award-winning filmmaker and the bestselling author of The Dora Ellison Mystery Series. With ten under his own name and many ghostwritten works, Feldman has established himself as a master storyteller. His first in the Dora series, Not Today, was a finalist for the Best Mystery 2022 Killer Nashville Claymore award, and is followed by five more thrilling installments.Now, Feldman is gearing up to release the second book in his new series, Hammer and Sharpe Noir Mystery Thrillers. The first book in the series, Let Thy Children Come , which debuted in May 2024 received a stellar 4.4 rating on Amazon and earned rave reviews from critics and readers alike.This gripping series starter follows seven-year-old Kyle Robinson, who goes missing just days before Halloween. Private investigator Sam Sharpe, a recovering addict, is hired to find him, leading to a dangerous confrontation with local crime lord Wallace North. At the same time, Judah Hammer, a tough ex-con, grapples with the murder of his father and suspects North's involvement. The book shows a strong cast of characters, from ruthless killers to femme fatales, and creates a compelling noir mystery.When asked about the upcoming second book, Feldman teased, "While I can't reveal much, what I can say it that it will be titled Dead Ringers. I know my readers have high hopes for this series continuation, and I promise they won't be disappointed."David E. Feldman consistently impresses audiences with his films and books. For those who haven't yet read Let Thy Children Come, it's available now on Amazon, and be sure to look out for Dead Ringers, which is coming soon!More About DavidIn addition to his writing, Feldman has made several films, won two film awards, and won a playwriting contest in 2022. He plays piano and sings professionally, enjoys painting for fun and commission, and cherishes his time with his wife, two sons, and their Yorkie, Boo Bear. Feldman also holds an MLS degree in Library & Information Science.

