Urgent Need To Integrate Climate Considerations Into Health Planning: Apurva Chandra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) There is an urgent need to integrate climate considerations into planning, said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, at the of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Climate and Health Solutions (CHS) India Conclave, organised by MoHFW in collaboration with the Asian Development (ADB), in Delhi.

“The Climate and Health Solutions India Conclave is a testament to our commitment to building a climate-resilient health system that addresses the unique needs of developing nations like ours. India is leading by example, integrating climate considerations into our health policies and emergency response mechanisms,” Chandra said.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Asian Development Bank and other global partners to ensure that our health sector is equipped to tackle unforeseen climate impacts and support sustainable development for all. Together, we can achieve the vision of 'One Health, One Family, One Future,” he added,

The two-day conclave aims to address the twin emergencies of climate change and public health by bringing together policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to develop actionable strategies for India's health sector.

At the event, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, emphasised the importance of India's leadership, scale, and size in demonstrating the leapfrogging of development pathways at the intersection of climate change and health for India and the world.

“As we confront rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and the growing burden on healthcare systems, it is critical that we design integrated, sustainable solutions that safeguard the health of our people and our planet,” Kant said.

“India's leadership through the G20 Presidency has been instrumental in bringing this issue to the global forefront,” he said, calling for collaboration to create“a unique opportunity to shape resilient and adaptive health systems”.

The experts also highlighted proactive steps taken by India in integrating climate change considerations into its public health policies.

“A pivotal moment in this journey was the creation of the Mission on Climate Change and Health, nearly a decade ago, under the Prime Minister's Council on Climate Change,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty, MoHFW.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) under the National Health Mission.

Further, India's national action plan on climate change and health has served as a blueprint for nearly all states and union territories to develop their respective state action plans.

The next ambition, for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, is for each district to assess their vulnerability and develop tailored climate change and health action plans.