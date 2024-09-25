Restaurant Brands International To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 5, 2024
Date
9/25/2024 7:47:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TORONTO
, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR ) (TSX: QSP)
will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. An investor conference call will be hosted that morning at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website ( ) and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: 1 (833)-470-1428 for U.S. callers, 1 (833)-950-0062 for Canadian callers, and 1 (929)-526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 309027.
About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Tim Hortons®, Burger King®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at .
SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25092024003732001241ID1108713514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.