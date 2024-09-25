(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater by Type, Offering, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water and wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $1.02 trillion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024-2033

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the water and wastewater treatment market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecasts till 2033.

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth, urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the lack of freshwater resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, the high costs of installing, maintaining, and operating water and wastewater treatment infrastructure restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to generate growth opportunities for market players. Also, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure is a major challenge in the water and wastewater treatment market.

The water and wastewater treatment market is segmented by type (wastewater treatment and water treatment), offering (treatment technologies; treatment chemicals; process control and automation; design, engineering, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services), application (municipal applications and industrial applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into wastewater treatment and water treatment. The wastewater treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the rising focus on water quality and public health, the growing prevalence of water-borne diseases and stringent governmental regulations, and the rising expansion of industrialization and urbanization.

Based on offering, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control and automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation and maintenance services. The process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising concerns regarding water scarcity, declining water quality, rising expenses associated with water supply, and the growing digitalization facilitated by advanced data analysis programs.

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal applications and industrial applications. The industrial applications segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater, and a rising focus on water quality and public health.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing need for the advanced treatment of residential water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and growing research & development expenditures.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of system type, offering, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the water and wastewater treatment market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2033?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the water and wastewater treatment market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape like in the water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the recent developments in the water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the water and wastewater treatment market, and how do they compete with other players?

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Drivers



Rapid Population Growth, Urbanization, and Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

Lack of Freshwater Resources Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

Restraints

High Costs of Installing, Maintaining, and Operating Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

Challenges

Upgrading and Repairing Aging Water Infrastructure

