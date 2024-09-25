Flexible Electronics Market Size Worth $57.69 Billion, Globally, By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The flexible is projected to reach US$ 57.69 billion by 2030 from US$ 25.86 billion in 2022 to register a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022–2030.

US & Canada, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global flexible electronics market is observing significant growth owing to the rise in the sales of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and a growing concern about flexible electronics. The need for flexible sensors is expanding as there is a greater need for these sensors to operate IoT-connected devices and power supply sources. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow due to the surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and other smart and portable electronic devices.





Global flexible electronics market experiences growth due to rising demand for connected devices. Browse More Insights:







The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising growth in printed electronics is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the flexible electronics market during the forecast period.





Download Sample Report:











Overview of Report Findings:

1. Market Growth: The flexible electronics market was valued at US$ 25.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 57.69 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022–2030. As consumer electronics continue to shrink in size, traditional technologies struggle to keep up with the demand for compact and long-lasting power sources. Flexible electronic devices such as flexible displays, flexible batteries, and flexible memories have emerged as a solution to this problem. In several circumstances, flexible devices are more durable than rigid ones, as many flexible materials are strong and resistant to mechanical stress. In addition, flex circuits enable more product design customization because they can be made to fit particular form factors.



Identify The Key Trends Affecting This Market - Download Sample PDF:







2. Technological Innovations: Flexible electronics have great potential for a wide range of applications. The Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow in acceptance and influence across all spheres of society, including business and daily life. The IoT technology cannot grow without flexible electronics and sensors. The flexible components may be easily included in a variety of everyday products, such as apparel and packaging, allowing them to gather and transfer data efficiently. Similarly, the combination of flexible electronics, artificial intelligence, and edge computing can enable real-time data processing and decision-making in a wide range of applications, including smart clothes and self-driving vehicles.



3. Rising Demand for Connected Devices: The demand for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other connected devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, VR headsets, and headsets, is increasing across the world. These connected devices are used for various purposes in day-to-day life, which include accurate tracking of real-time data and providing enhanced convenience. In many industries, wearables are used to track and manage personnel. For instance, miners can be tracked under deep tunnels and alerted if signs of distress occur. Similarly, wearables are used for dementia patients to track their location if they go missing or get themselves in danger and need emergency help. Thus, the growing demand for connected devices is propelling the flexible electronics market growth.



Purchase Premium Copy of Flexible Electronics Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at:



4. Growing Need for Flexible Devices in Healthcare Industry: The demand for flexible electronics in the healthcare industry is growing tremendously. Various consumers have already embraced wearable technology, as it helps them to learn about their heartbeat, steps for the day, sleep quality, exercise tracking, and other wellness-based information, thus helping monitor health. Besides this, other more specialized medical wearables are also witnessing significant growth as these devices can provide crucial information to medical professionals and help them provide superior care to patients. In addition to wearables, the healthcare industry has started using flex circuits because of their flexibility. Stretchable sensors, for example, allow healthcare professionals to make patients more comfortable while also providing specialists with valuable data. Gas sensors have also achieved amazing advances in flexible electronics.



5. Geographical Insights: The flexible electronics market is segmented into five major regions- North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the flexible electronics market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:



Based on components, the flexible electronics market is segmented into displays, memory, sensors, batteries, and others. The display segment held the largest share of the flexible electronics market in 2022.



Based on application, the flexible electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the flexible electronics market in 2022.

The flexible electronics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Obtain Analysis of Key Geographic Markets - Download Report PDF:







Competitive Strategy and Development:



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the flexible electronics market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd, SRI International, Imprint Energy, Blue Spark Technologies Inc, E Ink Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, AUO Corp, and MFLEX. Trending Topics: Flexible Display, Foldable Smartphone, Flexible Screens, Flexible Electronics & Circuit.

Global Headlines on Flexible Electronics:



"E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, announced the launch of E Ink Prism 3, a next-generation segmented display that features dynamic color-changing capabilities." " LG Display unveiled the world's first 12-inch high-resolution Stretchable display equipped with outstanding free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted without distortion or damage."



Want More Information about Competitors and Market Players? Get Sample PDF:









"Xerox Holdings Corporation announced the donation of the Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to SRI International, a nonprofit research institute behind some of the world's most impactful deep tech advancements."

"Researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung's R&D hub dedicated to cutting-edge future technologies, published research in the world-renowned journal 'Science Advances' about a technology that overcomes the limitations of stretchable devices. "



Conclusion:

Foldable displays have the ability to provide a more immersive and interactive user experience by allowing users to alter the display in ways that standard displays cannot. From the standpoint of novel applications and human-machine interfaces, bending displays, from curved public information displays to folding smartphones, are an enabling technology. Compared to traditional displays, flexible screens frequently offer higher energy efficiency. They may cause gadget batteries to last longer because they consume less energy to run. In addition, unlike glass-based displays, flexible displays are made on plastic substrates, which makes them shatterproof. Various smartphone manufacturers are integrating the technology to provide a premium experience to their customers. For instance, in February 2024, Honor announced that they would launch a foldable flip phone this year at Mobile World Congress 2024. This entry into flip foldable is expected to expose the company to a different price point. Thus, the growing integration of foldable displays in smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices is projected to propel the growth of the flexible electronics market during the forecast period.





Require A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement:







The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:



Flexible Electronics And Circuit Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Flexible Display Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Foldable Display Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Printed Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Connected Device Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Power Electronics Market Report 2030



Consumer Electronics Market Overview, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Research Report (2021-2031)



Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031



In-Mold Electronics Market Report 2031



2D Electronics Market Outlook - Global Size and Growth by 2031



Military Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Portable Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Transparent Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Organic Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Graphene Electronics Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)



Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size and Share Study 2028



Soldering in Electronics Assembly Market Size Report – Global Forecasts 2028

Human Machine Interface Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2027







About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ...

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:

