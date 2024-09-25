Micro-Mobile Data Center Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.8% Y 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market

Companies are investing more in micro-mobile data center expansion, due to workloads getting larger, which will provide lucrative opportunity for growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global micro-mobile data center market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of micro-mobile data center has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. To increase the existing data center capacity, the micro-mobile data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using micro-mobile data center technology rather than investing huge capital in developing their data centers.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 501 Pages) at:The large enterprises segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Large enterprises generate huge data that are unable to store and processed physically inside the organization's premises, it needs specialized data processing units. In addition, increasing data storage needs have pushed large enterprises to implement large data centers, with highly scalable infrastructure. This has led to increased adoption of micro-mobile data center as an effective solution in terms of facilitating large data center providers with dynamic management and monitoring of resources to meet the increasing data storage needs of large enterprises.Based on rack unit, the above 40 RU segment captured the largest micro-mobile data center market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Above 40 RU helps IT managers organize their equipment array and provides fast, easy access to installed IT equipment. In addition, it maximizes the capacity and provides more physical equipment and media security. Such advantages provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.However, upto 20 RU segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for lesser rack units (RU) data centers in the defense and IT and telecom sectors, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the benefits of up to 20 RU data centers such as high-range and greater capacities that can accommodate larger facilities will further accelerate the growth of the micro-mobile data center industry in the future.For Report Customization:Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the micro-mobile data center market. Adoption of micro-mobile data center growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. Moreover, the surge in the need of data analytics and low-cost data storage has shifted the inclination of customer service from the traditional way of commercial interaction. The micro-mobile data center provides opportunities for service providers to set up service based on the latest advanced technology being developed for the micro data centers.However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand of micro-mobile data center across Asia-Pacific, due to the emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-speed 5G networks and the growing need of low-cost and high-speed data processing and data storage system and major shift toward digitization impact positively on the growth of the market. In addition, the IT & telecom, BFSI as well as retail sector in Asia-Pacific is actively investing in micro-mobile data centers, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.The global micro-mobile data center market has been witnessing a steady growth worldwide due to the ever-increasing volumes of data generated by different industry verticals. Increased usage of internet-based services among organizations have significantly fueled the demand for micro-mobile data centers across the world. The presence of a large number of providers in the global micro-mobile data center market increases the competitive rivalry among the key players. Therefore, micro-mobile data center providers are differentiating themselves from competitors and driving revenue growth by incorporating new digital business technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and 5G networks their offerings to gain a competitive edge, and retain their market position.The market is considerably concentrated with major players consuming significant market share. The degree of concentration will remain the same during the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product launches and partnership to stay competitive in the market and to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced micro-mobile data center, which is opportunistic for the micro-mobile data center market forecast.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: /purchase-optionsKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By rack unit, the above 40 RU segment accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.2. On the basis of application, the remote office and branch office segment accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.3. Depending on enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.4. Depending on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.5. Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Zella DC. 