Fiber Cement Board Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2031

Fiber Cement Board

Fiber Cement Board Size Worth $15.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiber cement board market garnered $9.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample PDF (270 Pages PDF with Insights):Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global fiber cement board market, owing to its dependence on the construction sector.The implementation of global lockdown led to the postponement of a lot of construction projects, which in turn, reduced the demand for fiber cement boards.Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.However, in the post-pandemic, the emerging geographic scenarios, enhanced domestic supply chain, and strong public investments are projected to drive the growth of fiber cement boards market. For instance, according to an interim report for the 2021 Australian infrastructure plan, the Australian Construction Industry Forum (ACIF) expects the construction industry to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022-23, driven by strong public investments. This is projected to boost the growth of the fiber cement boards market post-COVID-19 period.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global fiber cement board market based on product type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @Based on product type, the Medium density fiber cement board segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global fiber cement board market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the High density fiber cement board segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the Wall cladding and panels segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global fiber cement board market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Flooring segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fiber cement board market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global fiber cement board market analyzed in the research include Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd. (HBD), HIL Limited, Century Plyboards (India) Limited, Everest Industries Limited, Saint Gobain, Sahyadri Industries Limited (SIL), Toray Industries Inc., Visaka Industries, REXLER, Sarex.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fiber cement board market. 