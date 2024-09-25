China: Taiwan Authorities Slammed For Instigating Cyberattacks On Mainland

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Sep 25 (IANS) A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for instigating sneaky cyberattacks on the mainland.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to an inquiry about an article recently published by the state security authority revealing that a hacker organisation, which frequently launches cyberattacks on the mainland, was affiliated with Taiwan's military intelligence agency.

The hacker organisation had spread rumours and distortions, attempting to provoke confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said, adding that this move had exposed an attempt by Taiwan authorities to obstruct and undermine cross-Strait relations and seek "Taiwan independence."

She said that the state security authority's countermeasure has safeguarded national security and cross-Strait stability, calling it a just move in accordance with the law to punish those seeking "Taiwan independence."

National reunification is the prevailing trend of history that cannot be stopped by anyone or any force, Zhu added.

Taiwan compatriots should recognise the true intention of Taiwan authorities led by Lai in obstinately sticking to the "Taiwan independence" stance and carrying out separatist activities, she said, while also calling on Taiwan compatriots to oppose such provocative and risky acts and safeguard peace across the Strait.