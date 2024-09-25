Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo: A Must-Attend Event For Angel Investors, Family Offices, And Venture Capital Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Investor Capital Expo, hosted by Keiretsu Forum in Philadelphia, offers a rare opportunity for accredited investors to engage directly with early-stage companies that have undergone Keiretsu Forum's rigorous due diligence process. Scheduled for October 31, 2024, at Convene City View in Philadelphia, this event provides a for investors to explore diverse high-growth opportunities while building relationships with fellow investors and company founders.



This year's twelve presenting companies represent a wide range of sectors, each poised to make a significant impact in their respective industries. Among them are Relavo Medical, Seneca Therapeutics, and Iris Dynamics Limited:

Relavo Medical is revolutionizing kidney failure treatment with its innovative device, the PeritoneX, which addresses a critical barrier to peritoneal dialysis (PD) adoption by reducing the risk of peritonitis. With only 12% of kidney failure patients currently choosing PD, the PeritoneX's in-line disinfection system significantly reduces microbial contamination and integrates with existing setups, offering a safer, more accessible option for patients to receive treatment at home. Investors will find a compelling opportunity in Relavo Medical's mission to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

Seneca Therapeutics is advancing cancer treatment with its oncolytic immunotherapy, SVV-001. This innovative approach targets solid tumors that express the TEM8 receptor, enhancing the immune response and offering hope for patients with drug-resistant cancers. Having demonstrated safety and potential efficacy in preclinical and clinical trials, Seneca Therapeutics is actively seeking funding to push its promising cancer therapy into later-stage trials.

Iris Dynamics Ltd ., based in Victoria, British Columbia, specializes in advanced motion control systems designed for applications ranging from aerospace to virtual reality simulation. Their Orca Series motors and IO SmartHub are transforming industrial automation with high-precision control and simplified integration. Investors interested in cutting-edge technology will find Iris Dynamics' expansion plans to be an exciting opportunity in intelligent motion control.

These companies, along with the other presenters, have comprehensive investment packages and are actively raising capital. Attendees at the Investor Capital Expo will have the chance to engage with these companies' leadership teams, gaining deeper insights into their growth strategies and potential returns on investment.

“We're proud to present such a strong lineup of companies that are actively shaping the future of their industries,” said Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum.“This Expo is a valuable chance for investors to collaborate with other seasoned professionals and explore opportunities backed by our extensive due diligence process.”

Networking and Collaboration: The Key to Successful Investing

In addition to company presentations, the Investor Capital Expo offers unparalleled networking opportunities for investors to connect with peers from across the angel investing and early-stage company landscape. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants will have the chance to build relationships and discover new investment opportunities.

Event Details:

Date: October 31, 2024, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT

Location: Convene City View, 30 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA

Accredited angel investors can register

Don't miss this chance to engage with high-potential companies and collaborate with top investors. Join us in Philadelphia for a day of learning, networking, and discovery.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 35 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!