Heal After Betrayal With Les Brown, Beth Fischer, And Other Experts' New Book Of Wisdom: Rise Above”

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Beth Fischer and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release this Fall, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" goes beyond being a typical self-help book; it serves as a well-rounded toolkit. Inside, readers will uncover tried-and-true strategies for overcoming hurdles, built on Les', Beth Fischer's and other co-authors' vast knowledge. This book delivers concrete steps that readers can immediately use to enhance their success and resilience, whether in their careers and professional lives or for personal development.Les Brown's earlier works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions across the globe. These bestselling titles have solidified his status as a powerful figure in the realm of personal growth, with timeless wisdom that readers find endlessly applicable.From humble beginnings to rising as one of the most influential personalities in their respective fields, Les Brown's and Beth Fischer's life stories stand as a beacons of hope, underscoring the power of perseverance and mindset."Rise Above" is a collaboration that incorporates the stories of 15 of Les Brown's dedicated followers, like Beth Fischer. The authors, understanding the unique challenges their audiences face, have come together to craft a book that reflects their personal experiences as guidance for others. This collaborative effort ensures the content strikes a personal chord with each reader.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev. Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonDiana LeslieBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon any day now.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Beth Fischer and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les BrownLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Beth Fischer grew up a typical girl, with the dream of someday getting married and having a healthy, beautiful family of her own. She imagined herself married to a man who would be her best friend, partner, and support system, until death they parted. And in 2001 that dream came true! She married her prince, and they went on to have two beautiful daughters! But 17 years later her dream was shattered, and her nightmare began with the disclosure of her husband's many infidelities. Betrayal depression kicked in and there were days she simply didn't think she could go on. After almost three years of living in her own hell, she finally woke up, took control of her life, and embarked on the most incredible healing journey. And so did her husband. Today, Beth is living out her childhood dream with her husband, for the very first time.

