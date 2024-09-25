Took Kangana Long To Realise She Is BJP MP, Says AAP’S Kang Amid Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) Following BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's withdrawal of her statement on implementing the now-repealed agricultural laws and her subsequent apology, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and senior spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday slammed the actress-turned-politician.

Kang said it took Kangana a long time to realise that“she is a member of the BJP”.

He emphasised that the should recognise her role not just as a party member, but as part of India's largest parliamentary body.

“This raises questions about her mental state,” Kang stated and added that leaders from Punjab BJP have also commented on Kangana's mental condition.

He urged the BJP to address this issue promptly and seek a solution.

He alleged that Kangana does not make such provocative statements without the consent of the BJP leadership.

“In fact, as part of the BJP's strategy, some leaders are deliberately positioned to issue hateful statements that create societal tension, after which the BJP leadership feigns disagreement,” he said in a statement.

Kang emphasised that“if the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi genuinely support farmers, they should take immediate and strict action against Kangana Ranaut.”

Facing backlash even from her party over her comment on implementing the three repealed farm laws as they are“farmer welfare-oriented”, Ranaut on Wednesday clarified that her views were personal and did not represent the party's stand.

“Absolutely, my views on farmers' laws are personal and they do not represent the party's stand on those Bills. Thanks,” she wrote on social media platform X by tagging BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia's strong reaction to her statement which drew sharp criticism.

"Kangana's statement on the farm Bills, which the Central government withdrew, was going viral on social media platforms. I want to make it clear that this statement is her statement. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm Bills. We disapprove of this statement,” Bhatia posted on social media.

On Tuesday in an interview to the media, Kangana remarked, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."

The MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said the three laws were beneficial for the farmers but were repealed by the Centre in the wake of the protests by farmer groups in some states.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their good," she added.

Last month, she was warned by her party over her comment that the agitation against farm laws could have led to a "Bangladesh-like situation in India."

Her remark came days after Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and flee to India amid student-led protests against her.