Ukrainian, Vietnamese Presidents Meet In U.S.

9/25/2024 7:18:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam in New York.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In New York, I met with the President of Vietnam, To Lam. We discussed the development of our bilateral relations and the expansion of trade between our countries, particularly in the agricultural sector," Zelensky said at the end of the meeting.


He also thanked Vietnam for the humanitarian support and the willingness to contribute to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky is visiting the United States to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

UkrinForm

