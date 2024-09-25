Sybiha, Grossi Discuss Ways To Prevent Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Nuclear Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi have discussed ways to prevent Russia's plans to strike Ukraine's nuclear system.

The Ukrainian Foreign said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"In my meeting with Rafael Grossi I thanked IAEA for its support and the latest strong on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. I informed the Director General about Russia's dangerous plans to strike elements of our nuclear energy system, which creates a threat of a nuclear incident," the ministry quoted Sybiha as saying.

Both parties also discussed ways to prevent Russia from realizing these plans and ensure close monitoring of all nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine.

"Radiation and nuclear safety is the first point of President Zelensky's Peace Formula. We must unite all efforts to implement the Peace Formula," Sybiha said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 24 that Russia plans to attack three nuclear power plants in Ukraine in order to destroy the country's energy system.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

