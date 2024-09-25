Azerbaijan, Congo Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation In Sports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Secretary General of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC)
Azer Aliyev has received a delegation led by the, Minister of
Sports and Culture of Congo Didier Budimbu, who is visiting
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Azer Aliyev took the opportunity to share
extensive insights into the advancements and accomplishments that
Azerbaijan has witnessed in the realm of sports.
He highlighted the country's successful performance at 2024
Summer Olympics, where Azerbaijani athletes excelled by securing a
total of 7 medals, including two gold, two silver, and three
bronze.
This remarkable achievement earned team Azerbaijan a notable
position, ranking 30th in the overall medal count.
In response, Didier Budimbu expressed heartfelt congratulations
to the Azerbaijani Olympic team for their substantial achievements
at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also stressed the importance of
international recognition and the spirit of friendly competition in
the world of sports.
Furthermore, the meeting served as a platform for discussing
potential avenues for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo in
the field of sports.
Both parties recognized the mutual benefits that such
collaborations could yield, including the exchange of knowledge,
training methods, and cultural experiences that could enhance the
sporting landscapes of their respective countries.
Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked
purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports
in the country.
Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee
since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the
Olympic movement.
Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding
international sports competitions.
Major sports events including the first European Games (2015),
Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic
Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.
