AMADA Holds Training For Newly Recruited Doping Control Officers

The National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan (AMADA) has conducted trainings for newly recruited doping control inspectors (DCOs), Azernews reports.

In the first two days of the four-day trainings conducted by AMADA employees, priority was given to teaching theoretical knowledge.

The inspectors were informed in detail about the important role that AMADA plays in the international anti-doping system, the World Anti-Doping Code, anti-doping rules, international standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the responsibility of inspectors, the list of prohibited substances, the process of collecting urine and blood samples.

The procedure for correctly filling out the doping control form, compliance with ethical standards and confidentiality during testing were also discussed. The DCOs were informed of the key points they need to know about the MODOC (mobile doping control) system, athlete information management in the system, discrepancies in the doping control process, language barriers and special cases.

The following two days of training put the theoretical knowledge into practice. Doping control officers, under the supervision of coaches, participated in sessions on filling out the doping control form and collecting samples in various scenarios.

As part of the training, participants learned the most advanced practices, the latest equipment and methods used for doping testing.

At the end of each day, group discussions were held at the trainings with the participation of 15 doping control officers, and questions were answered.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

