AMADA Holds Training For Newly Recruited Doping Control Officers

The National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan (AMADA) has
conducted trainings for newly recruited doping control inspectors
(DCOs), Azernews reports.
In the first two days of the four-day trainings conducted by
AMADA employees, priority was given to teaching theoretical
knowledge.
The inspectors were informed in detail about the important role
that AMADA plays in the international anti-doping system, the World
Anti-Doping Code, anti-doping rules, international standards of the
World Anti-Doping Agency, the responsibility of inspectors, the
list of prohibited substances, the process of collecting urine and
blood samples.
The procedure for correctly filling out the doping control form,
compliance with ethical standards and confidentiality during
testing were also discussed. The DCOs were informed of the key
points they need to know about the MODOC (mobile doping control)
system, athlete information management in the system, discrepancies
in the doping control process, language barriers and special
cases.
The following two days of training put the theoretical knowledge
into practice. Doping control officers, under the supervision of
coaches, participated in sessions on filling out the doping control
form and collecting samples in various scenarios.
As part of the training, participants learned the most advanced
practices, the latest equipment and methods used for doping
testing.
At the end of each day, group discussions were held at the
trainings with the participation of 15 doping control officers, and
questions were answered.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
