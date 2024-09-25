Bradford White Offers Premium Water Heating Solutions At PHCC CONNECT2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Diamond Sponsor will share expertise, insights and a wide range of high-performing and high-efficiency products at the premier plumbing, heating and cooling event Oct. 7-10 in Birmingham

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks and a Diamond Sponsor for PHCC CONNECT2024 , will present a selection of their innovative and energy-efficient water heating solutions during the show in Birmingham, Alabama, Oct 7-10.

PHCC CONNECT2024 , held at the Birmingham-Jefferson Complex, will feature more than 20 educational sessions covering topics like finance, business management, legislation, regulatory issues, influencer marketing, sales and marketing strategies, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

"PHCC CONNECT2024 is a prime opportunity for us to join with our colleagues in the industry, share our collective achievements and learn from the best of the best," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "Bradford White values the input we receive from the hard-working contractor professionals at this important annual event, and we always come away energized and ready to continue moving the industry forward."

Attendees can meet the Bradford White team at Booth #504 during the event and discuss the following Bradford White Water Heaters products:





Bradford White Water Heaters Infiniti®

GR Tankless Water Heater:

The Infiniti GR's wide array of features, including cascading and common venting, variable heat control, bottom water connections and an integrated recirculation pump with dedicated connection, are designed to increase efficiency and make service and maintenance more convenient.

Bradford White Water Heaters

AeroTherm®

Heat Pump Water Heater with Bradford White ConnectTM:

With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR®-certified AeroTherm® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. The AeroTherm® Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm® integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation). Bradford White Water Heaters

ElectriFLEX MDTM: The ElectriFLEX MDTM medium-duty commercial tank-type electric water heaters are available in 50-, 80- and 119-gallon capacities to fit a variety of applications, with available advanced features such as rugged Incoloy® low-watt density elements, field conversion kits to fit demanding application needs, and a Hydrojet® sediment reduction system.

Additionally, Bradford White Corporation President and CEO, Bruce Carnevale, will deliver a keynote State of the Industry report at the opening breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8:45 a.m.

Bradford White is also proud to be sponsoring Fred Walp from Pennsylvania, a competitor at PHCC's two-day Apprentice Contest, which takes place each year during the conference.



PHCC CONNECT2024 is an annual conference hosted by PHCC, national trade organization for plumbing and HVAC contractors and technicians and has more than 3,500 plumbing and HVACR open shop and union businesses and 65,000 technicians.

In addition to its strong emphasis on education, PHCC CONNECT2024 will feature a tradeshow with a multitude of exhibitors, as well as specific technology, knowledge, and podcast hubs around the tradeshow floor. Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their skills at the different knowledge and technology hubs or listen to a live podcast featuring industry professionals recording in the podcast hub.



For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

