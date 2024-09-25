Seth Farbman, Chairman Of Vstock Transfer, To Speak At Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference On IPO Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VStock Transfer is proud to announce that Seth Farbman will be a featured speaker at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor on October 1, 2024. Seth will join a distinguished panel of experts for a discussion titled "IPO Markets: Alive and Tickin'," providing valuable insights into the current state of initial public offerings (IPOs) and the evolving landscape.



The panel will also feature Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President of Lytham Partners; Erick Frim, Partner at CFO Squad; and John J. Borer, Co-Head of Investment Banking at The Benchmark Company. The event will be hosted virtually and will explore key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the IPO space.

“I'm excited to be speaking on one of my favorite topics, IPOs, with an all-star cast of experts,” said Seth Farbman, Chairman of VStock Transfer.“This is an important time in the capital markets. Our discussion will offer insights for both companies considering an IPO and those already listed on a national exchange, as well as for investors navigating the evolving capital marketplace.”

The panel discussion will take place at 2:00 PM ET on October 1, 2024. Participants can access the event virtually via the Lytham Partners platform, providing investors and business leaders an opportunity to gain deep insights into IPO strategies and market dynamics.

For more information on VStock Transfer, visit .

About VStock Transfer

VStock Transfer is a leading stock transfer and registrar firm serving private and public companies, offering a comprehensive range of services. VStock Transfer specializes in providing fast, efficient, and secure services to meet the needs of today's capital markets.

