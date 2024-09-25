ACM-IAU Welcomes Dr. Kira Espiritu In The Position Of Dean Of Academic And Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of the Mediterranean (ACM) and The Institute of American Universities (IAU) is pleased to welcome Dr. Kira Espiritu in the position of Dean of Academic and Strategic Initiatives. In this role, which was created in large part due to ACM-IAU's explosive enrollment growth, Kira will work out of the U.S. Office in San Diego, CA beginning September 2024.

Kira had an impactful 24-year career at the University of San Diego (USD), most of which was spent as Director of the Office of International Studies Abroad. Most recently, she served as the Assistant Provost of International Affairs. Among Kira's many assets, her strength as a leader is undeniable. Colleagues at USD and at many partner institutions would concur that Kira's ability to grow and develop teams and programs is one of her many exemplary traits. Under her leadership, USD was ranked in the top three of doctorate-granting universities for undergraduate study abroad participation rate and twice held the top ranking, according to the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange data released each year by the Institute for International Education (IIE) and USD was awarded the Senator Paul Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization in 2015. In addition to her role at USD, Kira has been very active in the international education field presenting regularly at conferences and serving in a variety of roles at NAFSA as Academy Chair and Coach as well as a trainer for NAFSA's Trainer Corps and Management Development Program. She also is a member of the Forum Council and is a member of various conference planning committees. She has also led numerous conference sessions at NAFSA, FORUM, and AIEA.

It's Kira's broad skillset and respect in the industry that ACM-IAU is most excited about.“Kira has an extensive background in teaching, training, staff and program development, leadership, and risk management and crisis response,” said Kurt Schick, Vice President of U.S. Operations .“She is very respected among her peers in the international higher education industry, so to add her in this key role is not only a boon to our staff and study abroad operations, but also a milestone for us in our trajectory as an institution.''

Along with her incredible track record of work in the International Center at USD, Kira has an impressive academic background, receiving her BA in Psychology at Creighton University, along with an MA in Counseling and a PhD in Leadership Studies, both from USD.

The Dean of Academic and Strategic Initiatives is an inaugural position which will allow ACM-IAU to strengthen its support of its study abroad partner institutions and their students, and to develop future institutional partnerships. In her role, Kira will oversee IAU's study abroad division, with special focus on program development and enrichment, health and safety oversight, and other strategic initiatives. Additionally, Kira will serve as Director for ACM's MA program in International Education Administration (MAIE).

“I am thrilled to be joining ACM-IAU in this role,'' Kira shared on her first official day with ACM-IAU.“I am extremely impressed with the innovation and growth of the organization and am looking forward to working with such strong teams in both the U.S. and in Europe who are dedicated to providing students and faculty high impact international education experiences.''

Among many other aspects related to this important position, Kira will work alongside Dean of Admissions, Dr. Jessica Calhoun, to oversee and support IAU's expansive study abroad partnership network. Once available, updates regarding primary points of contact will be communicated directly to partner institutions.

