Climb Channel Solutions Announces A-LIGN, Security And Compliance Partner, As Global Contract

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Solutions, an international specialty distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has announced the addition of A-LIGN, a security vendor leading the in compliance, to its global offerings.



A-LIGN is a leader in SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC, and more, while addressing cybersecurity needs, such as, penetration testing, ransomware preparedness, social engineering, and GDPR. Together, Climb and A-LIGN can expand their global partner base, providing existing and new partners with top cybersecurity compliance programs to assist in mitigating cybersecurity risk.

“We are excited to partner with Climb, and their recognized distribution network, to enhance our reach into the market. This collaboration allows us to work with a vast network of MSPs and VARs, filling a crucial gap in their current offerings. Together, we are well-positioned to expand internationally and domestically, staying on the cutting edge of evolving market trends. As leaders in the space, this partnership underscores our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity and compliance solutions globally.” said Andrew Steioff, Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances at A-LIGN.

A-LIGN's compliance expertise will benefit Climb and its partners to answer the demand for customers to stay secure and compliant. A-LIGN's holistic approach allows customers to continue to utilize their current infrastructure without having to restructure amidst changing regulations.

“Compliance is at the forefront of conversations across the IT channel as organizations are constantly navigating regulations,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.“At Climb, the priority to provide the necessary cybersecurity tools and resources in this age of compliance is tantamount. By partnering with A-LIGN, a trusted leader in SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP and more, we are ensuring that our reseller partners have the resources needed to go from audit to strategic compliance.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

