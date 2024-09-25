Peter Ambler Joins Pano AI As Vice President Of Global Government Affairs, Aims To Accelerate Wildfire Mitigation Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI (Pano), the leading developer of artificial intelligence-driven wildfire detection, today announced Peter Ambler, former executive director of Giffords, as its new vice president of global affairs. Ambler brings over two decades of policy experience in Congress, at the Department of Energy, and in advocacy and lobbying.

In his role, Ambler will spearhead initiatives to mobilize government support for wildfire management technologies and expand public-private collaboration. As wildfires ravage communities across the U.S., with nearly seven million acres burned so far in 2024, causing billions in damages and untold health impacts from smoke exposure, Pano sees an urgent need for greater governmental engagement.

“The private sector has moved quickly to adopt cutting-edge tools to help mitigate the threat of wildfires,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO and co-founder of Pano AI.“But this crisis affects all of us. We urgently need federal and state action to ensure these technologies can be deployed at scale. We are thrilled to have Peter join our team. His vast experience will be crucial as we work to partner with key government agencies and policy-makers to protect communities.”

Ambler's extensive background in advocacy and strategy includes shaping energy and climate policy, crisis management, and advancing bipartisan solutions. After co-founding Giffords with former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and now-Senator Mark Kelly, he helped the organization pass more than 600 state laws, secure over $1 billion in national gun violence prevention and research funding, and ultimately enact the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“I'm excited to join Pano in addressing the wildfire crisis and bringing technology to the forefront of climate adaptation,” said Ambler.“As a parent concerned about the air my children breathe and a Westerner focused on the safety of our communities and firefighters, I know we must deploy the most advanced tools at scale to address the growing threat of wildfire. Early detection and rapid response can save lives and reduce these disasters' economic and environmental impacts.”

Pano is dedicated to helping fire management agencies monitor vast areas for early fire detection. By leveraging AI-powered camera networks, Pano provides firefighters real-time situational awareness, enabling faster, more effective responses.

About Pano AI:

Pano AI is the leading AI-driven solution for active wildfire detection. The fully integrated solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, satellite feeds, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software to provide its customers and partners with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate. Governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies use Pano's technology and services in 16 states or provinces throughout the U.S., Australia and British Columbia, Canada. It covers over 20 million acres of land, helping better safeguard infrastructure, communities, and lives against catastrophic fire incidents. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at