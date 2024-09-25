James Cohen Of Nevvon Named 2024 Anthem Whole Health Hero By Crain's New York Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevvon is thrilled to announce that CEO and Co-founder, James Cohen, has been named a 2024 Anthem Whole Hero by Crain's New York Business. This prestigious recognition celebrates James's extraordinary leadership in advancing social health and well-being in New York's healthcare sector, particularly through his work at Nevvon-a cutting-edge training and education provider in the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) industry.



James was selected as one of only 25 honorees from across all industries in New York, a testament to his commitment to improving the health and wellness of New Yorkers. As Nevvon continues its rapid growth from startup to a best-in-class upstart, James's dedication to social health has been pivotal in delivering innovative caregiver education solutions that have transformed the HCBS sector.



Highlights of Visionary Leadership in Social Health and Innovation

James Cohen's visionary approach has fostered a dynamic, fully virtual workplace at Nevvon, uniting over 80 team members across five continents and 16 countries. Under his guidance, Nevvon has not only excelled in creating an engaging work culture but has also implemented impactful wellness strategies to support employee well-being.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevvon donated tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare facilities across New York State and provided over 100,000 healthcare workers with free training on COVID-19 awareness and protection. These efforts were instrumental in supporting frontline workers during one of the most challenging times in recent history.



Guided by James Cohen's visionary leadership, Nevvon's mission to empower caregivers and agencies through technology is realized through its multilingual e-training solutions, available in languages such as Spanish, Russian, Korean, Mandarin, and Cantonese, to name a few. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that caregivers can meet their training requirements in their native languages - without sacrificing time or resources - ultimately improving health outcomes for the most vulnerable populations. It's the epitome of inclusive leadership, embodying James's dedication to breaking down language barriers in healthcare education.



From Startup to Upstart: Leading the Way in HCBS

Nevvon's rapid ascent in the HCBS sector is driven by James's relentless pursuit of excellence. From its inception as a startup, Nevvon has emerged as a leader in caregiver education solutions, strengthened by strategic business integration partnerships with industry leaders like KanTime, AlayaCare, and Caribou Care. By leveraging these collaborations alongside cutting-edge technology and modern training methods, Nevvon continues to help agencies efficiently recruit, retain, and train caregivers while significantly reducing operational costs.



“We are proud to see James Cohen recognized for his dedication to social health and his vision for empowering caregivers to deliver exceptional care,” said Allan Levine, Nevvon's Senior VP of Revenue and Growth.“Nevvon has become one of the fastest-growing training platforms in the industry, thanks to his leadership.”



About Nevvon

Nevvon is an innovative e-training platform that helps home care agencies and caregivers deliver better care by addressing everyday challenges and bridging performance gaps. Nevvon's solutions save agencies time and money while improving staff retention and recruitment.



To learn more about James Cohen's leadership and to explore how Nevvon's innovative solutions are setting new standards in caregiver training, visit Nevvon today.



