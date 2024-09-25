Will Demand CBI Probe After FIR Is Lodged Against Siddaramaiah: MUDA Petitioners

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) The petitioners, Snehamayi Krishna and T.S. Pradeep Kumar, in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) said on Wednesday that they will demand a CBI probe in the case after an FIR is registered against the Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the after the court's verdict of entrusting the investigation in the MUDA case to Mysuru Lokayukta, Snehamayi Krishna stated that once the procedures are started and an FIR is lodged against Siddaramaiah, a petition would be submitted before the appropriate court demanding the CBI probe.

When asked about Siddaramaiah claiming that there is no direct role in the scam and he had not given any signature or oral orders in the MUDA case, Snehamayi Krishna said that it need not be direct involvement.

“Even if there is an indirect role, it is as good as committing the crime. We had provided enough evidence to prove the direct involvement of Siddaramaiah. The High Court gave its verdict based on that evidence,” he said.

T.S. Pradeep Kumar, another petitioner in the case demanded that the FIR should be lodged in the MUDA case immediately and investigation should commence.

“The accused persons named in the complaint should be questioned and custodial interrogation should be conducted. Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation immediately to his position. The central leaders who carry the copy of the Constitution to the Lok Sabha and read it, how can they tolerate the Chief Minister facing the FIR on charges of cheating, forgery and other illegalities,” Kumar said.

He added that there is no necessity for prosecution and demanding an investigation.

“From 1997 to 2021, the transactions in the MUDA case have taken place. It needs to be investigated and the common man can't deal with the matter,” Pradeep Kumar stated.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the INDIA bloc partner had already questioned the central Congress leaders on when they are getting the resignation of the Chief Minister.“I am confident that for sure the Congress high command will take his resignation,” she said.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar stated that there should be an investigation, adding that there is no action against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy even as the property is in the name of his mother-in-law.

“Siddaramaiah has no role in the MUDA case. No one will keep the land as it is after de-notification if there is any illegality. It shows that Siddaramaiah had no intention of misuse,” he said.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre said that the MUDA case is a conspiracy.“The opposition's ploy to turn the administration upside down won't happen. The BJP and JD-S parties won't succeed in their strategy,” he said.

In a major development, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday gave the nod for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat passed the order and designated the Superintendent of Lokayukta, Mysuru district to probe the case. The court has asked Mysuru Lokayukta to submit the report in three months by December 24.

The court has stated that the case would be investigated under the provisions of 156 (3) of the CrPC.

Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners against Siddaramaiah, had submitted a private complaint in the MUDA case with the court.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that he is ready to face any investigation, shortly after a special court gave the nod for a probe against him in the MUDA case.