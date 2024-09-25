Justice Rajiv Shakdher Sworn In As Chief Justice Of HP High Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Sep 25 (IANS) Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Justice Rajiv Shakdher in the presence of several dignitaries.

The notification for his appointment was issued on September 21. He will have a short tenure as Himachal High Court Chief Justice as his retirement is due on October 18.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the formal proceedings of the ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Governor Shukla's wife Janaki Shukla, State Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, besides judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, judges of the Delhi High Court, state Congress President Pratibha Singh, state BJP President Rajiv Bindal, Advocate General, Anup Kumar Rattan were present on the occasion.

Besides, Director General of Police Atul Verma, Chairman of the HP State Human Rights Commission, Justice P.S. Rana, State Election commissioner Anil Khachi, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior officers of the state government, family members of Chief Justice of HP High Court and other prominent people also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Born on October 19, 1962, Justice Shakdher holds a B.Com (Hons.), CA and an LL.B. degree. He was enrolled as an advocate on November 19, 1987, and has since practised extensively in civil, constitutional, taxation and corporate law.

His legal expertise spans cases before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Justice Shakdher was appointed an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on April 11, 2008, and later became a permanent judge on October 17, 2011. He served at the Madras High Court after being transferred there on April 11, 2016, and was subsequently transferred back to the Delhi High Court on January 15, 2018.