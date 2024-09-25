Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolence Over UAE Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mualla's Death
9/25/2024 7:14:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable to Member of the UAE Supreme Council and ruler of Umm Al Quwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmad bin Rashid Al-Mualla, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul. (pickup previous)
