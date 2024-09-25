Russia Negotiates Advanced Missile Shipment To Houthi Rebels With Iran’S Mediation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia is considering sending dozens of advanced Yakhont anti-ship missiles to Yemen's Houthi rebels, with Iran acting as a mediator.



Sources close to the matter confirmed this information to Reuters news agency. The Wall Street Journal first reported this news in July, but now the nations appear closer to finalizing the deal.



Houthi envoys and Russian officials have met at least twice in Tehran this year. More talks are expected in the Persian capital in the coming weeks.



The idea reportedly originated during Ebrahim Raisi's presidency, indicating the process began before May.



A source stated, "Russia is negotiating the transfer of supersonic Yakhont anti-ship missiles to the Houthis. Iranians are mediating the talks but want to keep their involvement discreet."







A senior U.S. official confirmed the negotiations, calling the situation "very concerning."



The P-800 Oniks missiles are among the world's most advanced anti-ship weapons. They can skim the sea surface and fly up to 300 kilometers at twice the speed of sound.



These features make them ideal for the terrorist group, which often launches projectiles at cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Russia-Iran Missile Deal

This news demonstrates the growing relationship between Russia and Iran , now extending to Iranian-funded terrorist groups.



Fabian Hinz, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the P-800 would be a "game-changer" for regional security rules.



The missiles would pose a significant threat to U.S., British, and allied ships protecting commercial vessels in the region.



Saudi Arabia is particularly alarmed, as the missiles could easily reach their territory. A White House official confirmed discussions with Riyadh about this concern.



The U.S. believes this action may be part of Vladimir Putin's strategy to deter Joe Biden from allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles within its territory.



However, Washington remains confident they can intercept these shipments and prevent the missiles from reaching enemy hands.

