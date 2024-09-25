Emeren Group And Apple Supplier Luxshare Connect 4.5 MW Solar Plant To Grid, Advancing Clean Energy And Carbon Neutrality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") ( ) (NYSE: ), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced the successful grid connection of a 4.5 MW solar power at Luxshare iTech (Zhejiang) Co., LTD. ("Luxshare"), located in Jiashan County, Zhejiang Province, China. Luxshare is a major facility of Luxshare Precision Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002475), also known as Luxshare-ICT, a leader in China's sector and the first manufacturing partner in mainland China. This collaboration underscores Emeren's growing presence in solar energy projects and reinforces both companies' commitment to environmental responsibility and global carbon neutrality efforts.

Emeren Group's 4.5 MW Solar Power Plant Connected to Grid at Apple Supplier Luxshare's Facility in China (from Left to Right: PV Carport, Rooftop DG PV System, and Box-type Transformer)

The newly commissioned solar plant, fully developed and financed by Emeren, features a 4 MW rooftop distributed photovoltaic (PV) system as the primary contributor to the project. In addition, the 0.5 MW solar PV carport, integrated with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, enhances energy management by combining solar generation and EV charging capabilities. This project showcases Emeren's ability to deliver impactful renewable energy solutions, supporting its partners' sustainability goals.

As an active participant in Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program, Luxshare is committed to integrating renewable energy into its operations. This collaboration with Emeren is part of Luxshare's broader sustainability strategy, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "We are proud of the successful grid connection of this solar power plant, marking our first project that integrates a solar PV carport and EV charging station infrastructure.

This achievement highlights Emeren's innovative approach to clean energy. The rooftop solar PV project further strengthens our leadership in distributed generation solar energy. We remain committed to expanding our portfolio of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial facilities in China. Our partnership with Luxshare-ICT exemplifies how Emeren collaborates with leading companies to support their sustainability goals and achieve measurable reductions in carbon emissions."

Emeren Group continues to develop a robust pipeline of solar projects across key markets. With this 4.5 MW project now operational, Emeren demonstrates its ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solar solutions that meet both the energy needs of its clients and the growing demand for clean energy.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL ), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle - from development through construction to financing - we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to .

About Luxshare iTech (Zhejiang) Co., LTD

Luxshare iTech (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. is a key facility of Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002475). Founded on May 24, 2004, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010, Luxshare Precision is a global leader in integrated smart manufacturing. The company focuses on the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of products in consumer electronics (smartphones, wearables, acoustic modules), automotive (wiring harnesses, connectors, smart cockpits), and enterprise communication (high-speed interconnects, optical modules, power supplies). With a comprehensive global supply chain, Luxshare delivers full-spectrum solutions to top global clients, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations

[email protected]



The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

[email protected]



SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

