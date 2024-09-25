Canada Healthtech Symposium 2024,14-15 November, Alberta: Pioneering The Future Of Healthcare Technology And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rahul BhatiaALBERTA, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024: Pioneering the Future of Healthcare Technology and InnovationThe highly anticipated Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024 is set to be a groundbreaking event, uniting the brightest minds in healthcare technology, innovation, and investment. Prolink Events Ltd., the esteemed organizers of the Canada FinTech Symposium 2024, proudly announces the Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024.This premier event will take place on November 14-15, 2024, at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Calgary, Alberta.This two-day event is expected to feature a compelling lineup of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Designed to explore the future of healthcare and the transformative impact of technological advancements, the symposium will include:Insightful Keynotes - Attendees will hear from industry leaders and visionaries at the forefront of health technology innovation.Keynote speakers confirmed include:Honourable Minister Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education, Government of AlbertaHarish Consul, Founder & CEO, Ocgrow VenturesDarren Mazzei, Lead Health Economist, Health Quality Council of AlbertaOpher Baron, Distinguished Professor, Rotman School of ManagementKristina Komarek, Funding Catalyst, Thin Air LabsOther leading industry figures.Engaging Panel Discussions Featuring Leading Experts - Dynamic panel discussions will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the Healthtech sector.Confirmed panel speakers includeJan Kowalczewski, Medical Strategy, Lupin Pharma Canada LtdDr. Christy Lane, Co-Founder, Flora and Venture Partner, IA Capital GroupHans Vivian, Special Projects Advisor, ROSC Solutions GroupAidan Grogan, Special Projects Advisor, ROSC Solutions GroupPro Stergiou, Co-Founder & Business Development Manager, Sport Product TestingCrystal Phillips, Vice President, Thin Air Fund IAnthony (A.J) Leece, Managing Director, Syntax Security Solutions IncReinaldo Varela, Co-Founder and CEO, eCloud4Claire Dixon, CEO and Co-Founder, NeurauraRob Tanguay, MD FRCPC, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Calgary,Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO, Rocket DoctorJasprit Sandhu, Chief Financial Officer, Sikka and other leading industry figuresPanels will cover crucial topics such as Innovations in MedTech, Wearables, Mental Health, Breakthroughs in Health Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Advancements in Women's Health, Empowering Patient Self-Care, Longevity and much more.Innovative Exhibitions - Discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading healthtech companies. The exhibition area will showcase a wide range of innovations, from digital health tools and medical devices to advanced diagnostics and patient care solutions.Networking Opportunities - The symposium will offer numerous opportunities for attendees to connect with peers, investors, and potential partners, fostering collaboration and inspiring new ideas.With more than 40 speakers, over 25 sponsors, and an expected attendance of 150 to 200 delegates each day, the Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024 is essential for healthcare professionals, technologists, investors, and policymakers passionate about advancing healthcare through technology and innovation.Attendees will leave with valuable insights, meaningful connections, and inspiration from the latest advancements in health technology.Prettify Creative ( ) is proud to join as the official digital partner for the Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024. With their expertise in innovative AI solutions and digital marketing, Prettify Creative will enhance the event's digital presence and engagement.Join us at the Canada HealthTech Symposium 2024 to be part of this exciting journey towards a more innovative and technologically advanced healthcare system.For more information and registration details, please visit or contact:Sanjana Bhatia, Head – PartnershipsE: ...1-403-397-5130Melroy Coelho, Fractional CMOE: ...1-647-993-4353[Follow us on social media for the latest updates and news.]For Delegate Registration (Both Days Only): (Use Coupon Code CHTS20)For 1 Day Only: (Use Coupon Code CHTS2024)Prolink Events Ltd. ( ) is renowned for organizing world-class events that bring together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals. With a proven track record of success, including the highly acclaimed Canada FinTech Symposium 2024, Prolink Events Ltd. is dedicated to creating impactful experiences that drive progress and innovation.

