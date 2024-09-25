Global Primary Magnesium Market Set To Surpass US$ 8,028.0 Million By 2032, Driven By 5.9% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Primary Magnesium was valued at US$ 4,792.3 million in 2023

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global primary magnesium market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with market valuation expected to rise from US$ 4,792.3 million in 2023 to over US$ 8,028.0 million by 2032, registering a steady CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and industries, alongside growing awareness of magnesium's lightweight and high-strength properties.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Magnesium's unique combination of low density and high strength has led to its growing use in various applications, particularly in industries seeking lightweight materials to improve energy efficiency. The automotive sector has increasingly incorporated magnesium alloys in vehicle components to reduce overall weight and improve fuel efficiency, while the aerospace industry is adopting magnesium for its strength-to-weight ratio in structural components.Market DynamicsDriver: Energy Storage and Stability Driving Demand in the Automotive IndustryThe global primary magnesium market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the automotive industry's shift towards magnesium for vehicle manufacturing. This change is driven by the pursuit of lighter vehicles to meet stringent emission standards. Magnesium, renowned for its strength-to-weight ratio, is becoming increasingly favored over traditional materials like steel and aluminum. Magnesium's incorporation into automotive parts, such as steering wheels, gearboxes, and seat frames, is a testament to its growing popularity. Large automotive companies are actively substituting steel and aluminum with magnesium for weight reduction. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions like the Asia Pacific, where developing countries emphasize lightweight materials to enhance performance and fuel efficiency in both the automotive and aerospace sectors.The aerospace industry's demand in the primary magnesium market, owing to its lightweight and strong properties, further bolsters the metal's market position. The sector relies on magnesium for creating fuel-efficient and lighter aircraft components, showcasing magnesium's broad applicability across diverse market segments. This increasing reliance on magnesium in major industries underscores its critical role in driving market growth, reflecting a significant shift towards more efficient, sustainable manufacturing practices.For further information, please contact:Major Players in the Global Primary Magnesium Market.China Magnesium Corporation Limited.Dead Sea Works.Dongguan Eontec Co" Ltd.Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd..Qinghai Saltlake Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd.Shanxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.Tateho Chemical.US Magnesium.Western Magnesium Corp.Yingkou Magnesite Chemical Ind (Group) Co., Ltd.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Form.Cryptocrystalline.MacrocrystallineBy Process.Pidgeon Process.Electrolytic ReductionBy Grade.99.9By Application.Aluminum Alloying.Die Casting.Nodular Iron.Chemical Uses.Desulfurization of Steel.Metal Reduction.OthersBy End-Use.Automotive.Healthcare.Consumer Electronics.Aerospace & Defense.Construction.OthersBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 