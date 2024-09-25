Schneider Electric Champions Energy Transition At Climate Week NYC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to sustainability, and of cross-industry collaborationCompany executives on the ground to discuss sustainable business practices and new initiatives on decarbonization underscoring commitment to sustainabilityResearch from Sustainability Research Institute unveils the importance of integrating sustainable practices in building design and material selection

Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of management and automation, today shared details on its active participation at Climate Week NYC 2024 . Under this year's theme,“It's Time,” the company is set to unveil significant decarbonization initiatives, and share insights on the urgent need for progress, to meet the global goal of tripling renewable capacity and doubling energy efficiency, with a just transition in mind.

Accelerating Impact in the New Energy Era

During Climate Week NYC, Schneider Electric will showcase initiatives to accelerate decarbonization for businesses. The company advocates for a holistic approach to sustainability, prioritizing business value and leveraging the power of technology and collaboration across industries: from data centers and transport to grids and supply chains. Schneider Electric's new publication, "Artificial Intelligence for Energy Transition ," released during the event, explains the technology's pivotal role in driving efficiency and sustainability across sectors, from industrial processes to home management systems.

The event will also see the company underline the importance of tax credit transfer agreements, enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a strategic and powerful tool for accelerating corporate investments in clean energy technologies. The transfer and exchange of tax credits help companies worldwide achieve their sustainability goals while realizing significant tax savings. Throughout the week, Schneider Electric plans to release updates on electrifying transportation infrastructure and decarbonizing supply chains, as well as tax credit transfer deals.

Decarbonization and Beyond: New Research on Sustainable Building Design

Schneider Electric, recently named world's most sustainable company , will also address the potential of the decarbonization of buildings, both new and retrofits. Schneider Electric's Sustainability Research Institute will unveil a new study on sustainable practices in building design and material selection. Analyzing over 550 buildings, the research demonstrates that significant reductions in embodied carbon, water use, energy consumption, and ecotoxicity can be achieved through strategic design choices. The study underscores how digital technologies are crucial for the construction sector to realize these environmental impact reductions.

Schneider Electric at Climate Week

Schneider Electric will have a robust presence on the ground at Climate Week, including at the following events:



Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit on Tuesday, September 24th from 2:40 – 3:00 p.m. EST where Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, will speak on accelerating impact in the new energy era through partnerships with industry leaders.

UN Global Compact Leader's Summit on Tuesday, September 24th from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. EST where Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, will speak on“Impact at Every Level: Schneider Electric's journey to sustainability.”

2024 Climate Capital Summit on Wednesday, September 25th, where Scott Harden will discuss climate trends, from software and real asset infrastructure to private and public markets.

UN Global Compact CMO Forum on Friday, September 27th, where Chris Leong will share insights on two panels: “Dialogue Round Two: Transformative Innovation " and“Facilitated Insights Exchange”.

WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2024 during the week of 23-27 September., where Mike Kazmierczak, on Tuesday, September 24th, will take part of the session“Potential Unlocked: Transforming Energy Demand for a Sustainable Future”.

Climate Group Executive Series 2024 on Monday, September 23rd from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. EST, Thomas Kwan will discuss holistic impacts and taking a systems approach on“Climate Group x McKinsey - Advancing the energy transition in the built environment”. World Biodiversity Summit on Thursday, September 26th, from 5:10 – 5:35 p.m. EST, where Vanessa Miler-Fels will discuss the essential role businesses can play in advancing global biodiversity and climate agenda.

Further Schneider Electric executives from across the business will be on hand to discuss the company's latest news, the next phase of global decarbonization, and how the private sector can act on their sustainability ambitions. These executives include:



Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Chairman

Caspar Herzberg , Chief Executive Officer, AVEVA, and member of the Schneider Electric Executive Committee

Chris Leong , Chief Marketing Officer

Aparna Prabhakar , Senior Vice President, Strategy and Sustainability, Secure Power & Data Center

Jeanie Salo , NAM Chief Public Policy Officer

John Powers , Vice President, Global Cleantech and Renewables

Vanessa Miler-Fels , Vice President, Global Environment

Mike Kazmierczak , Vice President, Digital Energy

Thomas Kwan , Vice President, Sustainability Research Institute Juan Macias , CEO at AlphaStruxure

As part of Climate Week, Schneider Electric and its partners will have several other announcements related to decarbonization, which will be shared via the company's global and U.S. online newsrooms .

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Schneider Electric executives during Climate Week, please contact Luis Davila at ... .

