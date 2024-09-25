Fixing Of Coupon Interest Rate
Date
9/25/2024 6:31:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25 September 2024
Announcement no. 81/2024
Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate
Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:
Series 454.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361628 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 4.13 % p.a.
Series 154.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361701 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 4.13 % p.a.
Series 154.E.41 with ISIN DK0009366932 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 3.78 % p.a.
Series 454.E.OA.41 with ISIN DK0009367070 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 3.78 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405425 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.32 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405938 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.33 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju26 RF with ISIN DK0009408528 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.50 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009408601 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.37 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.60 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.58 % p.a.
Series 422.B.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.69 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA RF with ISIN DK0009414682 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.45 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA RF with ISIN DK0009414765 has per 1 October 2024 and until and including 31 December 2024 been set at 3.48 % p.a.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
Best Regards
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Web:
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
