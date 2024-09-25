Zelensky Calls For Collective Action, Invites India To 2Nd Peace Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to several nations, including India, to join efforts in organising a second Peace Summit aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Zelensky emphasised the need for collective action to stop Russia's war and work towards a peaceful resolution.

"We all know what needs to be done if we honestly look at the situation and truly want to stop Russia's war. Most importantly, act together, in unity, without creating unnecessary divisions of the world into blocs or regional groups," Zelensky said.

Inviting key global players, he stated, "We have to prepare for the second Peace Summit to end the war. All together. I invite all of you, all principal nations, to join us in this process. All who truly respect the UN charter. We invite China and Brazil, and I have already invited India. We are working with African nations, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Pacific nations, and North America. All are equally important for peace, without exception".

Zelensky reiterated his confidence in achieving peace, asserting, "We have the peace formula, we have the UN Charter, and we have the strength to make it happen. What's needed is determination".

His remarks come after a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN 'Summit of the Future'.

The discussion marked the third bilateral meeting between the two leaders this year, focusing on international cooperation and the ongoing peace process.

Following the meeting, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the productive conversation, writing on X, "The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities."

"I am grateful for Prime Minister Modi's clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelensky added, underscoring India's diplomatic stance on the Ukraine conflict.

During their discussions, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to resolving the war through diplomacy and dialogue. India has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, advocating for peaceful negotiations.

The second Peace Summit is expected to bring together key nations and international stakeholders to discuss pathways toward ending the war and restoring stability to Ukraine.

In June, India had decided to "avoid association with the joint communique or any other document" emerging from the two-day 'Summit on Peace in Ukraine' held at Burgenstock near Lucerne in Switzerland.

Besides India, several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Armenia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates, also refrained from signing the final communique of the Peace Summit.

"Our participation in this summit and continued engagement with all stakeholders is with a view to understanding different perspectives, approaches and options to find a way forward for a sustainable resolution of the conflict," said Pavan Kapoor, Secretary West at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who led the Indian delegation at the event.

"In our view, only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace," Kapoor, India's former Ambassador to Russia, mentioned.