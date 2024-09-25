Corinthians Secures Semi-Final Spot With Dominant Win Over Fortaleza

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians clinched a spot in the Copa Sul-Americana semi-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory against Fortaleza at Neo Química Arena.



The home team's triumph featured Memphis Depay's first assist for his new club, setting up Pedro Henrique for the third goal.



The match began with a lackluster first half, as both teams struggled to create meaningful chances. Corinthians controlled possession but failed to capitalize on their dominance.



In addition, Fortaleza's disjointed passing prevented them from posing any significant threat to the home side's defense.



The game sprang to life in the second half when Romero broke the deadlock for Corinthians . The Paraguayan striker skillfully maneuvered past defenders before beating João Ricardo to open the scoring.







Igor Coronado doubled Corinthians' lead shortly after, pouncing on a rebound from João Ricardo's save. The midfielder's goal further solidified the home team's grip on the match.



Memphis Depay made his mark in the closing stages of the game. The Dutch forward received a pass from Rodrigo Garro and expertly set up Pedro Henrique for an easy finish.



With this victory, Corinthians secured a 5-0 aggregate win over Fortaleza in the quarter-finals. The team now awaits the winner of the Athletico-PR and Racing clash to determine their semi-final opponent.



Corinthians' next challenge comes on Sunday when they face São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship. Fortaleza, meanwhile, will host Cuiabá on the same day as both teams return to league action.

