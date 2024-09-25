QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed
LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings .
The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings , including Management , Finance , Marketing , Business Analytics , and supply chain Management .
The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.
|
QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10
|
Institution
|
Country/Territory
|
2025
|
2024
|
Stanford GSB
|
US
|
1
|
1
|
Penn (Wharton)
|
US
|
2
|
2
|
Harvard Business School
|
US
|
3
|
3
|
MIT (Sloan)
|
US
|
4
|
6
|
London Business School
|
UK
|
5
|
4
|
HEC Paris
|
France
|
6
|
5
|
Cambridge (Judge)
|
UK
|
7
|
=9
|
Columbia Business School
|
US
|
8
|
7
|
IE Business School
|
Spain
|
9
|
8
|
IESE Business School
|
Spain
|
10
|
=9
Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview
Asia: National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
Canada: Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity.
China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th).
Latin America:
EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership.
Arab Region:
AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.
Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
UK:
London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
Business Master's Rankings: Overview
HEC Paris: #1 for Master's in Management and Marketing .
Oxford (Said):
#1 for Master's in Finance .
MIT Sloan: #1 for Master's in Business Analytics .
Michigan (Ross):
#1 for Master's in Supply Chain Management .
QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events."
Methodology:
QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 Methodology | TopMBA
QS Global MBA Rankings 2022 - Methodology | TopMBA
