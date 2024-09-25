QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings .

The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings , including Management , Finance , Marketing , Business Analytics , and Management .

The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.



QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10

Institution

Country/Territory

2025 2024 Stanford GSB

US

1 1 Penn (Wharton)

US

2 2 Harvard Business School

US

3 3 MIT (Sloan)

US

4 6 London Business School

UK

5 4 HEC Paris

France

6 5 Cambridge (Judge)

UK

7 =9

Columbia Business School

US

8 7 IE Business School

Spain

9 8 IESE Business School

Spain

10 =9



Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview





Asia: National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.



Canada: Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity.



China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.



Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th).



Latin America:

EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership.



Arab Region:

AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.



Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.

UK:

London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.



Business Master's Rankings: Overview





HEC Paris: #1 for Master's in Management and Marketing .



Oxford (Said):

#1 for Master's in Finance .



MIT Sloan: #1 for Master's in Business Analytics .

Michigan (Ross):

#1 for Master's in Supply Chain Management .



QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events."



Methodology:



