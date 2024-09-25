Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
| Date
| Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
| Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
| Total daily transaction value (NOK)
| 18/09/2024
| 208 700
| 60.54
| 12 635 470
| 19/09/2024
| 119 300
| 63.09
| 7 527 031
| 20/09/2024
| 240 500
| 62.15
| 14 947 700
| 23/09/2024
| 240 000
| 61.81
| 14 835 072
| 24/09/2024
| 55 000
| 65.47
| 3 600 977
| Previous Transactions
| 1 038 589
| Accumulated to date
| 1 902 089
| 60.42
| 114 919 859
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 984 594 shares, corresponding to 0.80% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
240924_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker
