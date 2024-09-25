عربي


Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


9/25/2024 6:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
18/09/2024 208 700 60.54 12 635 470
19/09/2024 119 300 63.09 7 527 031
20/09/2024 240 500 62.15 14 947 700
23/09/2024 240 000 61.81 14 835 072
24/09/2024 55 000 65.47 3 600 977
Previous Transactions 1 038 589
Accumulated to date 1 902 089 60.42 114 919 859


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 984 594 shares, corresponding to 0.80% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

...

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 240924_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker

