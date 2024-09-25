Digital Video Advertising Market Booming Worldwide Opportunity With Technology Innovation By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Advertising Value

The global surge in connected TV adoption is boosting digital video advertising, driving market growth for brands and marketers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global digital video advertising market size generated $53.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Increase in usage of digital media and growing adoption from e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. In addition, the increase in global penetration of smartphones and internet is positively impacting the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and the high costs of digital video advertising is hampering the digital video advertising market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the digital advertising industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the digital video advertising market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report at:Covid-19 scenarioThe restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities drove the online advertising industry. Many firms transferred their advertising to digital platforms as most end consumers already operate online. However, rise in the use of social media and digital content, advertisements have increased the costs of digital video advertising, which in turn hampered the growth of the market during the lockdown period.By industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The financial segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact digital video advertising helps financial institutes to reach their targeted audiences, promote products, services, and campaigns as well as to increase brand awareness and engage customers.By type, the mobile segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The desktop segment showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with the use of desktop digital video advertising, such as increased brand exposure, enhanced targeting and personalized capabilities, data collection, and improved engagement are heightening the demand for desktop digital video advertising.For Report Customization:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global digital video advertising market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period owing to, increasing penetration of mobile phones and internet in this region. Driving the usage of social media apps such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.Leading Market PlayersAdvertiseConversant Solutions, LLC.Tremor International LtdSpotX IncViant Technology LLCLegacy Pro Co LLCMultiVisionDigitalPubMatic, Inc.WebFXLevitate Media, LLCThe report analyzes these key players in the global digital video advertising market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.