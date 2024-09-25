Container Glass Market Future Looks Bright For Market Size With Soaring Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Container Glass Future

The rising demand from the food & beverage and sectors is fueling the expansion of the global container glass market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled, "Container Glass Market by Glass Type (Borosilicate-Based and Soda-Lime-Silica-Based), Forming Method (Blow & Blow, Press & Blow, and Narrow Neck Press & Blow), and End User (Foods & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global container glass market, valued at $82.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $155.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:The rising demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors is fueling the expansion of the global container glass market. However, the environmental challenges posed by glass manufacturing present some hurdles to growth. On the bright side, the development of lightweight container glass products offers promising opportunities in the near future.Market Insights:Forming Method:The press & blow segment dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly half of the global container glass market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing trend of using reusable bottles in the foods & beverages sector. The narrow neck press & blow segment is forecast to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, due to rising demand for alcoholic beverages and an increased focus on fashionable packaging.End-User:The food & beverages segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the global container glass market in 2020 and is projected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The growing use of glass for food storage and increasing demand for premium alcoholic beverages are key factors behind this dominance. Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5%, driven by the rising prevalence of diseases and the need for efficient storage of medicines in glass containers.Regional Outlook:In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share of the global container glass market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of the total market. The region is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The robust growth in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical industries, coupled with the increasing demand for packaged foods, underpins this trend.Key Market Players:- Amcor Limited- FrigoGlass- Owens-Illinois Inc.- Consol Glass Pty Ltd.- Central Glass Co. Ltd.- Vitro S.A.B de C.V.- Vidrala- Hindusthan National Glass Industries LimitedInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

